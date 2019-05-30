Indigent Houses Being Constructed

Story Highlights Eleven of 28 modern concrete homes for indigent persons living outside the infirmary system, on which work commenced during the last fiscal year, have either been completed or are at various stages of completion.

These, according to Local Government and Community Development Minister, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, include two built in Lime Hall and Beecher Town, St. Ann, at a combined cost of $4 million, and a third in Irish Town, St. Andrew, valued at $2 million.

The Minister made the disclosure during his 2019/20 Sectoral Debate presentation in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (May 28).

Mr. McKenzie, who indicated that several units were handed over to beneficiaries in Hatfield, Manchester, in April, advised of plans to construct homes in Kingston, St. Catherine, Portland and St. James during the 2019/20 fiscal year.

He also announced the implementation of a special $20-million programme to repair the homes of registered indigent persons.

Additionally, the Minister said the renovation of infirmaries islandwide will be bolstered this year under a special $200-million programme of comprehensive works being funded by the National Housing Trust (NHT), which was announced last year.

Mr. McKenzie, who noted that implementation of the NHT project arrangements was delayed, advised that the Ministry recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the agency for the undertaking.

“Accordingly, the Portland Infirmary will benefit from a new female ward. In St. James, a new male ward will be built this year. In Westmoreland, work has started on a new male ward and matron’s quarters, and in Manchester, a new female ward will be constructed this year,” he informed.

The Minister emphasised that all works being done “will be completed in one year”.

Mr. McKenzie further told the House that residents of the infirmaries will benefit from the deployment of dieticians and physiotherapists to all institutions.

He advised that a submission in this regard will be presented to the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service for approval.

Meanwhile, the Minister thanked the National Health Fund (NHF) for facilitating the acquisition of 12 medical autoclaves for infirmaries, through the provision of $12 million.

He said the equipment, which have been handed over to the institutions, will safeguard the beneficiaries’ health by preventing cross contamination.