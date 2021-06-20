Indian High Commission to Publish Yoga Booklet

The High Commission of India is producing a booklet with photos depicting various yoga postures, as part of efforts to raise awareness about the benefits of practising the activity.

International Day of Yoga is observed every year on June 21. In 2014, the Day was supported by the United Nations General Assembly, following a Resolution approved by 177 members at the Assembly.

India’s High Commissioner to Jamaica, His Excellency Rungsung Masakui, told JIS News that he came up with the idea after hearing comments from people that their busy schedules prevented them from practising yoga.

“Many people make some excuses of not really practising yoga and because of that, we thought that we would come up with a booklet,” he said.

He pointed out that the booklet will feature various yoga postures, including those that could be done sitting in a chair, showing how “to relax your shoulder, your back and your neck.”

“We are coming up with that booklet. We have got all the postures,” he said, adding that the Commission will seek to have a “soft copy” of the booklet for posting on social media platforms.

Over the past three weeks, the Commission has organised several yoga sessions under the theme: ‘Yoga for Peace and Harmony’, in observance of International Yoga Day. Sessions were held with the Jamaica Defence Force Cadets and primary and secondary school students.

The last activity, held on Sunday (June 13), at India House, was attended by Minister of Education, Youth & Information, Hon. Fayval Williams, along with diplomats from Missions in Jamaica.

Minister, who practises yoga, used the occasion to thank the Indian High Commission for organising yoga sessions for Jamaican students.