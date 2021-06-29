Indian High Commission And Good Samaritan Inn Provide For The Poor

Approximately 750 meals were provided by the Good Samaritan Inn (GSI) in Kingston on Sunday (June 27) for the less fortunate and homeless persons who visit the facility for assistance.

Funding for the meals was provided by the Indian High Commission, in partnership with the Inn, which serves hot lunches four times a week to the less privileged.

The donation was also part of celebrations to mark the 75th Anniversary of India’s Independence.

India’s High Commissioner to Jamaica, His Excellency Rungsung Masakui, said the aim is to give back to Jamaica.

“The Jamaicans have been so welcoming to the Indian community here,” he said in a release.

Earlier this year, the High Commission organised health camps in recognition of the 72nd Republic Day of India, which was celebrated on January 26. It was supported by 40 Indian community doctors, pharmaceutical companies, AIIMS Colleges, Northern Caribbean University, custodes and parish councils.

High Commissioner Masakui said that the High Commission is also planning a tree-planting drive in Kingston “to increase the green area”.

This is the 175th year of the arrival of the first Indians to Jamaica.