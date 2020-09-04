Increased rainfall expected across Jamaica on Saturday and Sunday

A Trough in addition to a Tropical Wave is expected to bring increased rainfall across Jamaica on Saturday and Sunday. The Trough is expected to move across Jamaica on Saturday morning and the Tropical Wave will drift across the island on Sunday.

The projections are for cloudy conditions with periods of showers and thunderstorms, which may be heavy at times, along with gusty winds to affect sections of most parishes Saturday through to Sunday and lingering into Monday.

Sea conditions will deteriorate in the vicinity of showers and thunderstorms. Fishers and other marine interests should exercise caution.

The Meteorological Service will continue to monitor the situation.