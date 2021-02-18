Increased Pipeline Installation Activities Along Spanish Town Road – Traffic Lanes Reduced

As the National Water Commission continues work along the Spanish Town Road as part of its Major Pipeline Replacement Project, the utility is advising that there will be increased activities undertaken to install the 900 mm pipeline along the median near the Sandy Gully and this will progress toward the Three Miles areas.

Additionally, work to install the 150 mm pipeline will continue from the soft shoulder at Penwood intersection and along the Spanish Town Road in an Easterly direction.

Both activities will reduce the inbound roadway from three to two lanes.

While Every effort will be made to carry out the works after the peak morning hours, Motorists and pedestrians are being advised to expect traffic delays and observe the directions of on site traffic personnel. Where possible motorists are encouraged to utilise alternate routes.

This Major Pipeline Replacement Work is necessary to improve the water supply in several communities along Spanish Town Road, as well as areas in the vicinity of Marcus Garvey Drive. Areas of Central Kingston and Downtown Kingston will also benefit from the improved works.