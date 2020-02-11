Increased Engagement With Diaspora, Regional And Multilateral Partners

Story Highlights Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, says the Government will be intensifying engagement with the Jamaican Diaspora and regional and multilateral partners during the 2020/2021 fiscal year.

The Governor-General, who was delivering the Throne Speech at the ceremonial opening of Parliament on Tuesday (February 11), said that the move is in pursuit of the “sustainable economic growth agenda and to promote our role as a good global citizen”.

“To institutionalise the cohesive development partnership with our diaspora, the draft National Diaspora Policy has been approved for tabling in Parliament. Its implementation will be supported by the new Global Jamaica Diaspora Council, and Global Jamaica Youth Diaspora Council,” he noted.

He said that the major goals of the Government’s regional and multilateral arrangements include:

• Supporting the CARICOM Secretariat in its execution of a Results-Based Management System;

• Concluding a new foundation Partnership Agreement between the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States (ACP) and the European Union (EU) together with CARIFORUM to facilitate new modalities for continued cooperation;

• Signing and ratifying the Revised Georgetown Agreement on the establishment of the new Organisation of the ACP Group of States.

The Governor-General in his speech, titled: ‘Towards A Decade of Growth to Anchor Our Peace and Prosperity’, said that the country “is better placed than ever before to chart a path to a future of prosperity and dignity for every Jamaican”.

“Our collective sacrifices as a people are bearing fruit,” he noted, highlighting record-low unemployment, increased job creation, growth in the housing stock, investment in security, among other achievements.

The Governor-General said that “while we have unprecedented growth and stability, we must continue steadfastly towards a decade of growth, towards the Jamaica, we all want”.