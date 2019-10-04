Increased Airlift Out of South America

Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, says beginning December, Jamaica will see an increase in flights out of South America, which will bring more visitors from the continent to the island.

He said LatAm Airlines will inaugurate three weekly flights from Chile and other South American countries to Montego Bay.

This is in addition to 11 flights now offered by Copa Airlines out of Panama, to bring the total weekly flights between South America and Jamaica to 14.

“That will go a long way in helping us to further build out the South American market, which, right now, is the fastest growing for Jamaica, at some 23 per cent at this time,” Minister Bartlett said.

He was speaking at a press conference at the Ministry’s New Kingston offices on Tuesday (October 1), where he announced that Jamaica is expanding its source markets, with Japan and India being targeted.

The Minister noted that these marketing engagements are critical in fortifying the resilience of the island’s tourism industry against any fallout that could result from shocks such as a global recession.

“Jamaica is [being] proactive in its efforts to ensure that our markets are secured, so that if there’s fallout from one end, we can pick up from another and keep our growth momentum at the level that we had projected,” he said.