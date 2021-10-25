Increase In Level of Compliance – JAPHI

President of the Jamaica Association of Public Health Inspectors (JAPHI), Karen Brown, says there has been an increase in the level of compliance with the occupational health and safety protocols by places of employment, since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ms. Brown was speaking at a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’, held at the agency’s Montego Bay Regional Office in St. James on Saturday (October 23).

“Because of the pandemic and the need for infection control within different spaces, including places of work, we find that [there has] definitely been an increase in compliance or improvement in the way in which workplaces would have normally managed their situation; they would have paid more attention, because of the guidelines and the standards which have been implemented,” she said.

For his part, President Elect of JAPHI, Michael Myles, argued that a more collaborative approach is needed to combat issues being faced by the island’s public health inspectors.

The ‘Think Tank’ was held to highlight JAPHI’s 75th Annual Educational Conference, which is being held from October 24 to 30.

The event, which is part of Public Health Inspector (PHI) Week, is being held under the theme ‘Strengthening environmental health, lessons learnt from the pandemic’.