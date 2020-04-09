Increase In Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Anticipated

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, says the Government anticipates an increase in confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“We anticipate that there is going to be a surge. The extent of that surge is a function of how we manage what information we have and can discern and the process of containment and treatment,” Dr. Tufton said, at a digital press conference on April 7, at the Ministry in Kingston.

Jamaica currently has 63 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 34 of which are male and 29 are female.

On March 30, Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Jacquiline Bisasor McKenzie, said there could be a doubling of cases over the short term.

At the press conference on April 7, she gave an update regarding the trajectory of the virus.

“In terms of the trajectory, we are still going along with the doubling about every eight days in terms of the number of cases that we’re seeing. We’re still travelling along that path,” Dr. Bisasor McKenzie said.

“It just takes one case for a lot of persons to be exposed and for that to be changed dramatically, so we all have to be cautious,” she added.

To prevent an increase in COVID-19 cases in Jamaica, the Government has been stressing the need for citizens to maintain social distances in public spaces; for persons who have travelled outside of Jamaica recently, to stay at home and self-quarantine, and for persons who feel ill to stay home.

Calls have also been made for persons who returned to the island between March 18 and 24 to report to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, in an effort to prevent and control community spread of the virus.

So far, 4,500 persons have responded, with another 1,000 still to get in touch with the Ministry.