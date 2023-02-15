Increase in Agricultural Output

Agro-parks and production zones have recorded a 230 per cent increase in output for the 2022/23 fiscal year, compared to 2021/22.
This was achieved following the Government’s provision of more than $1 billion to expand infrastructure and production in eight agro-parks and nine agro-economic Zones.
Governor-General, His Excellency, the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, who made the announcement, highlighted the Government’s “strategic, innovative and resilient programmes” to improve the agricultural sector.
He was delivering the Throne Speech during the 2023/24 Ceremonial Opening of Parliament at Gordon House on Tuesday (February 14), under the theme ‘A Stronger Jamaica: Consolidating Our Recovery, Reigniting Our Decade of Growth’.
Meanwhile the Governor-General said the programmes and initiatives of the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries have contributed to its achieving six consecutive quarters of growth. The sector grew by 17.5 per cent during the third quarter of 2022.
The Government also provided $50 million in direct support for small poultry operations, which benefited more than 1,000 farmers.
“Additionally, to aid crop production, 24,000 bags of fertiliser, valued $122 million, and other supplies were distributed to over 11,000 farmers,” the Governor-General pointed out.
Meanwhile, as at December 2022, some 449 school gardens had been established as teaching-learning tools, with the produce derived contributing to meal inputs for breakfast and lunch programmes for students.
The gardens were established under the Ministry’s Youth Agriculture and Entrepreneurship Development Programme.
The Governor-General advised that there are additional initiatives to empower youth and unlock the potential for agribusiness.
Meanwhile, the fisheries sector recorded significant developments, including 15 per cent growth in Tilapia production.
The Governor-General said this will help to “support aquaculture and a national multimedia campaign, to promote the production and consumption of Tilapia”.
He indicated that legislative developments for the new fiscal year include the proposed repeal of the Plants (Quarantine) Act, which will be replaced by the Plants Health Act, and proposed amendments to the Agricultural Produce Act.