Income Tax Filing Deadline Extended

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) wishes to advise all Income Tax filers that the Income Tax filing deadline has been extended to Tuesday, March 22, 2022. This means that Companies, Partnerships, Self-employed persons, employed persons with other sources of income and all other categories of Income Tax filers, have until March 22 to file and pay their Income Tax Returns for the 2021 filing period and Estimated Returns for 2022, without any penalty being applied.

The Tax Authority has taken the decision to extend the Income Tax filing deadline after careful consideration of several factors impacting the business community.

TAJ will continue to provide free tax season support for Income Tax filers who earn $10M or less, while observing COVID19 public health and safety protocols. Taxpayers by way of an appointment system may contact any Tax Office through a bank of telephone numbers available at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm to schedule an appointment, allowing them to sit with TAJ personnel who will help them to file their Returns, and register for the convenience of eServices.

Taxpayers are reminded of the various payment options available to them when making their Income Tax payments. Chief among these is TAJ’s Direct Funds Transfer service, which allows persons to transfer amounts from their bank account directly into that of the Tax Authority’s, which is possible after generating a Direct Funds Transfer Number (DFTN) or Payment Advice, from their TAJ eService account. Additionally, National Commercial Bank clients are able to pay their taxes via their bank’s online platform by adding Tax Administration Jamaica as a payee. Scotiabank clients can make payments using the electronic funds transfer process via the Authority’s website, and for those opting to pay via www.jamaicatax.gov.jm, they can do so using a valid credit card or any banking card with credit card features.

The public is reminded that they MUST file ONLINE using TAJ’s online portal www.jamaicatax.gov.jm, to stay ahead of the usual last minute rush online.

For further information call the Tax Administration Customer Care Centre at 888-TAX-HELP (888-829-4357) or visit the website www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.