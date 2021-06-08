Include Children And Teens In Disaster Preparedness Activities – ODPEM Youth Ambassador

The 2021 Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) Youth Ambassador, Kyla Gaynor, says that children and adolescents should be included in disaster preparedness activities in the home, as they have an important role to play.

“At home, involve your children and teens in the emergency planning routine. Put all emergency contact numbers for the police, fire department, ambulance and shelters on your children’s devices, not just the adults’ phones. Teach your children how to apply first aid, not just how to prepare the first aid kits,” she advised, noting that kits should now include face masks and sanitisers in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

She said that young people are quick thinkers, problem-solvers and innovators and “once we are engaged and empowered with the knowledge of disaster risk management, many fatal eventualities, especially associated with natural disasters, may be avoided”.

The 17-year-old was addressing the National Hurricane Preparedness Campaign at Jamaica House on Tuesday (June 1).

Addressing the growing practice of persons making social media posts as the first response to a disaster, Kyla said that individuals should think about the lives that will be affected by such posts.

“Put the phone down when someone needs your help. Don’t take pictures of accidents and flooded houses without actually giving hands-on help. Use your hands and minds to do some real good [like] rescue work and helping the elderly. Use your phone to call for help instead. Before you post, think carefully. Share positivity, inspiration education – that is disaster risk management,” she said.

As the ODPEM’s 2021 Youth Ambassador, Kyla is tasked with reaching her peers with the message of disaster risk and emergency management across the island.

With COVID-19 restricting face-to-face engagement, she is using social media to connect with young people, sharing daily tips and updates about the virus from the Government and the World Health Organization (WHO) on her Instagram page @kylagaynoryao and Twitter and Facebook pages @kylagaynor.

On no-movement days, she uses her social media platforms to host brainstorming and interactive sessions with like-minded youth.

The ODPEM Youth Ambassador encouraged Jamaicans to unite in overcoming the pandemic.

“Let us be strong for one another. A community that practices service to others, cares for their children, the elderly and the environment is a resilient one that can tackle any pandemic. Jamaicans at large – wear your masks, cover your nose and mouth with your elbow if you cough or sneeze. If you use a napkin, dispose of it immediately, wash your hands with soap and water and sanitise,” she urged.

The National Hurricane Preparedness Campaign is being carried out under the theme ‘Hurricane Readiness in Trying Times’.

The ODPEM Youth Ambassador has added her personal tagline to the theme ‘Spreading Awareness for the Good of Others’.