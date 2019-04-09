Improvement Works to be Undertaken at Dunn’s River Falls

Story Highlights The St. Ann Development Company Limited (SADCo), is to undertake a number of improvement works at the Dunn’s River Falls and Park to enhance the overall sustainability of operations, whilst meeting the needs of patrons.

Specifically, SADCo plans to establish a new service court to include changing rooms, lockers and shops, and a VIP entrance, as well as redevelop the craft market at the Dunn’s River Falls and Park.

This is outlined in the 2019/20 Public Bodies Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure, tabled in the House recently by Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke.

In addition, in order to improve its financial sustainability, SADCo, in collaboration with the Urban Development Corporation (UDC), will pursue the increased marketing of the managed facilities with a view to increasing revenues by 10 per cent annually.

Also, the organisation projects to realise a profit of $35.12 million, the document notes.

The SADCo, an associated company of the UDC, was incorporated in 1967. The company partners with the UDC under a management contract to oversee the management of several properties/attractions in the tourism sector.

Its main activities are focused on the sustainable development of several properties, including Dunn’s River Falls and Park, Green Grotto Caves, Turtle River Park, Ocho Rios Bay Beach, Roaring River, Laughing Waters and undeveloped lands in surrounding communities in the parish of St. Ann.

In accordance with its mandate, SADCo is committed to the efficient management and orderly development of the UDC’s assets in its portfolio.

The company seeks to achieve its strategic objectives by undertaking activities and projects that enhance revenues, contain operating expenses and improve service delivery.