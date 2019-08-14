Improved Passes for CSEC

The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information is reporting an overall improvement in passes for students, who sat the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) this year, when compared to 2018.

Minister without Portfolio, Hon. Karl Samuda, in presenting the preliminary report during a press conference at the Ministry’s National Heroes Circle headquarters on Wednesday (Aug. 14), said that higher scores were recorded in 23 of the 34 subjects taken.

He noted that of the 32,617 students, who sat CSEC this year, 29,139 or 89.3 per cent obtained grades one to three.

English language and mathematics recorded percentage passes of 82.8 per cent and 54.6 per cent, respectively. The results represent a 7.4 per cent increase in passes for English and 3.2 per cent decrease in passes for math.

Mr. Samuda said there were also improvements in the sciences and some mathematical- related subjects, with integrated science having the highest percentage increase of 22.7 per cent.

There were also improvements in the average pass rates for chemistry (8.6 per cent); biology (2.6 per cent); physics (3.9 per cent); additional mathematics (3.8 per cent); agricultural science – single award (7 per cent); technical drawing (3.7 per cent); information technology (2.2 per cent); music (10.9 per cent); textile, clothing and fashion (8.7 per cent) and visual arts (11.3 per cent).

Six subjects had average pass rates of over 90 per cent. These are agricultural science –double award (97.9 per cent); agricultural science – single award (90.9 per cent); food, nutrition and health (90.5 per cent); information technology (91.1 per cent); physical education and sport (97 per cent); and principles of business (90.7 per cent).

A total of 33,639 students from public schools were registered for CSEC this year, which was 1, 510 fewer than 2018.

Of the candidates entered, 18,627 (55.4 per cent) were females and 15,012 (44.6 per cent) were males.