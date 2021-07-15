Improved Clear-Up Rate For Homicides In Trelawny

Head of the Trelawny Police, Superintendent Carlos Russell, says the parish recorded a 66.7 per cent clear-up rate for homicides for the first six months of 2021, compared to 33.3 per cent for the corresponding period last year.

Speaking at a recent sitting of the Trelawny Municipal Corporation, Superintendent Russell informed that six murders were recorded in the parish up to June 30, of which four arrests have been made, compared to 12 in 2020, with four being cleared up.

He reported that no murders were committed in the parish in June, in comparison to two last year.

The Superintendent noted that 45 other serious crimes were committed in the division for the period under review, compared to 51 for the corresponding period last year.

“As it relates to the first half of the year, the division had eight shootings compared to six [last year]; robberies eight, compared to six; rapes, four compared to 11; break-ins, 11 compared to 16, and larceny, three compared to six,” he said.

“We also made arrests in the four cases of rape that were reported to us,” the Senior Policeman added.

Superintendent Russell further noted that 11 firearms and 128 rounds of ammunition have been seized in the division up to July 1.

“As it relates to successes between May 1 and July 1, the division seized six illegal firearms to include two rifles, an AK 47 in Race Course and an M-16 Rifle at Scarlett Hall, and 97 rounds,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Superintendent Russell said the police continue to take a zero-tolerance approach to breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act.

“We continue to do our best in enforcing the Disaster Risk Management Act. We want to remind persons that they will have to apply for permits to host parties, wakes and other entertainment events and we will be going all out to ensure that all illegal events are dealt with, and persons prosecuted,” he pointed out.