Importance of Special Focus on Youngsters During Child Month Emphasised

Senior Director, Children’s Affairs Policy Division, Ministry of Education and Youth, Hyacinth Blair, says this year’s theme for Child Month, ‘Children Need Our Love and Protection… Get Involved’, is in keeping with the tradition of heightening national focus on the youngsters during May.
“The special focus on Child Month annually is important because it allows us to reflect on the challenges facing children and to recommit to playing our part in addressing any shortfalls,” she said.
Mrs. Blair was bringing greetings on behalf of the Ministry at the National Child Month church service, at the Wesley Mount Methodist Church, Williamsfield, Manchester, on Sunday (May 7).
In fulfilment of its mandate to exercise duty of care for the nation’s children, the Ministry has implemented several programmes and initiatives targeting the youngsters to improve literacy, supplement their nutritional needs and provide them with the resources needed in schools to help in their cognitive, emotional and mental development.
For this year, the Psycho-Educational Assessment for Grade Six will seek to identify students who are performing significantly below the desired grade level.
The results of this will be used to guide the teaching and learning plans for the new school year. According to Mrs. Blair, the Ministry continues to facilitate public-private partnerships for literacy programmes in schools.
Among these is the Desnoes and Geddes Foundation’s literacy programme at Seaview Gardens Primary School, which was launched last November.
In addition, programmes such as the ‘Pon Di Cawna’ Street Corner Library initiative bring reading and literacy to the homes and communities of the most vulnerable children.
“The Ministry is aware of the importance of setting a strong foundation in numeracy and literacy to enable our children to develop their academic potential, and so we are intensifying our efforts to ensure this is achieved,” she stated.
National Children’s Day will be observed on Friday, May 19. The public is invited to wear sunshine yellow on the day. The Apostolic Faith Church at Waterloo in Santa Cruz, St. Elizabeth, will host a National Day of Prayer for Children on Wednesday, May 24. Care packages will be distributed to approximately 300 needy families across the island on Tuesday, May 30. Main sponsors for Child Month 2023 are the GraceKennedy Group and National Baking Company Foundation.
Other sponsors include the Ministry of Education and Youth, Caribbean Broilers (CB) Group and Scotia Foundation.