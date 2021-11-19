Implementation of MyHR+ In Schools Will Improve Efficiency – Minister

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Fayval Williams, says the full rollout of the MyHR+ digital data system in schools will bring greater efficiency and improved customer service experience for stakeholders in the sector.

During her virtual presentation at the 21st annual Caribbean Bursars’ Conference on November 18, she said implementation of the system is currently being undertaken at the central Ministry.

“The Ministry’s adoption of the MyHR+ platform for better information sharing is also a step in the right direction of improved efficiency. The adoption and implementation have started here at Central and it will go out to all our regions and schools across Jamaica,” the Minister added.

Full deployment of the system will transform manual human resource management operations, resulting in the digitisation of employees’ HR records.

Implementation of MyHR+ will enable public officers to access payroll records; revise personal information, such as changes in home address; access information on vacation and other categories of leave entitlements; and simplify and accelerate the pension application and payment process, among other features.

Through the Government’s Public Sector Transformation Programme (PSTP) human resource records in several ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) have been uploaded to the new MyHR+ digital data system.

“We have almost 1,000 schools, but we are committed to having a uniform HR and payroll system across our schools, so that we have control of the data, we have accuracy in what we are reporting, and if there is a need to look back at something, then it can be easily done and there is improved customer service for our many stakeholders in the system,” the Minister said.

Mrs. Williams noted that the incorporation of the technological projects will assist bursars in their day-to-day operations at the schools.

“We look forward, as well, to the freeing-up of our bursars across the school system of the kind of mundane work that they have to do, freeing up their time to allow them to do the analysis that they need to do and to do more value-added work, rather than to be bogged down in the paperwork that exists,” the Minister said.

Meanwhile, the Minister informed that the Government is also working to improve Internet connectivity in schools to better support digital projects that are being undertaken.

“We are at the point where we began implementation and many of our schools have been transitioned to a more reliable system and are getting better, and way more connectivity at their schools, to be able to put a system like this in schools and have the confidence that it will always be available to our bursars. They don’t have to be contending with the system being down, except for power cuts that might put it out of commission. The system itself should be fairly reliable,” Mrs. Williams said.