IDT Western Division to Become Operational Durng 2018/19 Fiscal Year

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Shahine Robinson, says the Industrial Disputes Tribunal’s (IDT) Western Division will become operational by the end of the 2018/19 financial year.

“We have recently found a location and should have the IDT Montego Bay Division up and running by (then),” she said.

The Minister made the announcement during her 2018/19 Sectoral Debate presentation in the House of Representatives on June 27.

Mrs. Robinson said the 2010 amendment to the Labour Relations and Industrial Disputes Act has resulted in a significant increase in the number of cases reported to the Ministry.

During the 2017/18 financial year, the Ministry was able to resolve 70 per cent of the industrial disputes reported.

Mrs. Robinson advised that the industrial relations machinery will be further strengthened through a series of seminars and workshops for labour officers, in order to expand and improve the Ministry’s capacity to respond to issues affecting workers and employers.

The Ministry will also be working to complete amendments to the Minimum Wage Act, National Minimum Wage Order and the Employment Agencies Regulations Act during this fiscal year.

This will entail the incorporation of provisions related to the International Labour Organization Convention No. 189 on Domestic Workers.

Additionally, the Ministry will be ramping up monitoring of employment agencies, with regular updates of licensed agencies being posted on its website.

A sensitisation programme will also be initiated to increase the knowledge and awareness of these agencies and their clients on the issue of human trafficking.

Steps are also being taken to amend the Employment Agencies Act to expand the range of breaches covered by the legislation and allow for the application of stiffer penalties.