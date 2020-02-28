IDB Pleased With Electric Mobility Framework

Senior Regional Energy Specialist, Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Dr Malaika Masson, says the IDB is pleased that the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology (MSET) has completed the electric mobility strategic framework.

“We are very proud to be supporting the Government of Jamaica on the electric mobility framework. We’ve been working with key stakeholders, MSET, the Ministry of Transport and Mining, the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation and the Ministry of Finance and Public Service, to promote electric mobility,” Dr. Masson said.

She was speaking on February 27, at the fourth Energy and Climate Partnership of the Americas (ECPA) Ministerial Meeting, held at the Montego Bay Convention Centre, from February 27 to 28.

The electric mobility framework marks the first step towards the implementation of an electric mobility policy for the public transportation sector within Jamaica.

“Now that the framework is finalised, we are ready to tender on the fleet assessment, which is a small pilot project to show Jamaicans how electric cars really work. Hopefully, this will feed into new procurements to stimulate the market,” Dr Masson said.

“Thanks to the Government of Japan, there is a US$1.5-million grant which the IDB has packaged in terms of support to the business-enabling environment, policy and regulation-making and the ecosystem. We also want to speed up the communication efforts and training under the project,” she informed.

Dr. Masson noted that implementation of the framework is expected to begin within the first quarter of 2020, adding that this is an integrated approach among government entities.

“The framework unites many parts of Government around a set of outcomes we want to see, and not just assets of new electric vehicles, but also the outcomes of an ecosystem that stimulates employment in battery reuse in vehicle to grid technology and trains electricians and automobile dealers in how to promote electric mobility,” she explained.

Dr. Masson argued that electric mobility in Jamaica is expected to foster a sustainable, efficient and diversified energy sector, while providing affordable and accessible energy supplies to Jamaicans.

She pointed out that the IDB will be providing additional support through a fund for businesses or persons interested in electric mobility.

“Electricity and transport consume the majority of Jamaica’s imported fuel, and without addressing this, Jamaica cannot address its Intended Nationally Determined Contributions (INDC) of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and meeting its renewable energy targets. However, the IDB is proud to continue this partnership with Jamaica in developing a policy framework and infrastructure requirement for greater energy efficiency,” Dr. Masson said.

Meanwhile, President and CEO of Jamaica Public Service (JPS),Emanuel DaRosa, said the JPS intends to roll out 10 to 12 electric vehicle (EV) public charging infrastructure by the fourth quarter of 2020.