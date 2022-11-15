IDB a Key Partner in Invest Jamaica Conference

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) is a key partner with the Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) in the staging of the upcoming Invest Jamaica conference.
The event, under the theme ‘Jamaica, the nearshore delivery hub of the Caribbean’, will take place at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in Rose Hall, St. James, November 29 and 30.
It will feature up to 40 industry leaders speaking on various sectors, including tourism, agribusiness, logistics, manufacturing, global services sector/outsourcing, special economic zones and the financial ecosystem.
The two-day event will facilitate impactful, face-to-face engagements between 400 specially invited investors and senior business executives from across the globe.
Speaking at a JIS Think Tank on November 10, Programme Director for the Global Services Sector (GSS) project at JAMPRO, Marjorie Straw, said that the conference is a partnership with the IDB to position the country as a strong nearshoring destination.
It is part of efforts by the international financial institution to promote regional value-chain strengthening, in collaboration with the governments of its 26 borrowing member countries in Latin America and the Caribbean.
“As the IDB looks to execute its mission, it is currently conducting a series of analyses to identify opportunities for strengthening value chains at the national and regional levels.
“This effort will assist in developing national strategies for regional value-chain promotion aimed at positioning Latin America and the Caribbean as a destination for foreign direct investments, through the reconfiguration of global value chains,” Ms. Shaw noted.
She told JIS News that “the IDB has long been a strategic partner that continues to work closely with all countries in the region in efforts to promote them as strong partners in attracting foreign direct investments”.
“JAMPRO and the Government of Jamaica feel that the timing is right for us to have this investor forum as the country is now in a position to showcase and demonstrate that it is, indeed, moving into higher value-added segments,” she added.