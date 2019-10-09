ICT Authority Transition Team To Begin Work November

Story Highlights The transition team navigating the establishment of the new Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Authority will begin its work in November.

Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Hon. Fayval Williams, made the disclosure during a press briefing hosted by the Ministry at Eden Gardens Wellness Resort and Spa in St. Andrew on Tuesday (October 8).

She noted that the team will “carry out the necessary change management, communication, legal, human resource and information technology [requirements] to support the establishment of the [Authority] and ensure a smooth transition from e-Gov Jamaica to the new entity”.

Legislation to establish the ICT Authority and transfer the functions of e-Gov Jamaica and the office of the Chief Information Officer into the new entity was passed in Parliament earlier this year.

The new body has a mandate to improve the use of technology by developing a sustainable digital agenda across Government.

Essentially, its purpose is to change the way citizens interact with the Government, reduce unnecessary bureaucracy and increase the level of efficiency in the delivery of public services through the seamless integration of digital capabilities.

Minister Williams said establishment of the ICT Authority is in keeping with Vision 2030, which positions the ICT sector as a pivotal element in Jamaica’s transformation into a prosperous country.

“As a result, the Government is on an ICT transformation process to improve services to citizens and business in Jamaica and support the transformation of the public sector by allowing for an improved governance framework for whole-of Government operations,” she noted.

She said that the new ICT Authority will provide for a single authoritative voice and create the framework to expand the range of ICT services required by the Government.