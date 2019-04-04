IBI Summer of Service Application Now Opens

The IBI Summer of Service (SOS) application period is open from April 2 to 30, 2019. Students matriculating to colleges and/or universities are invited to submit their application to execute service and be rewarded with full-time and/or pat-time scholarships and other support towards their educational development.

The Summer of Service (SOS) is a competition conceptualized, developed and executed by the I Believe Initiative (IBI), an arm of the Governor-General’s Programme for Excellence (GGPE). It is a programme which will be executed over a four (4) month period April – August 2019.

Participants are required to seek permission from the authority of an established organization (governmental, non-governmental, religious and service clubs etc.) to provide their voluntary service. Once approved students are asked to complete the requisite documents posted on www.ggpe.org.jm and submit a scanned copy of the registration form to ibi@ggpe.org.jm by the required time.

The shortlisted candidates will be notified to commence executing their service. At the end of the voluntary service period of 8 weeks (96hrs in total) depending on performance, the students will be rewarded with full-time and/or part-time scholarships, grants, book vouchers and or other educational support to further their programme of study.

The Summer of Service (SOS) Programme aims to increase volunteerism among the Jamaican youth. Since its inception in 2013, beneficiaries of this competition have commented that as a result of the SOS they have continued to volunteer and learnt positive values such as determination and persistence.

TARGET AUDIENCE:

The Summer of Service Competition is highly dependent on partnerships for its execution and the achieving of its objectives. This year we are seeking to partner with NGOs, Service Clubs, Religious and Community organizations. The participants will volunteer with these organizations as part of the competition.

As in the past five (5) years we are also seeking sponsorship from Corporate Jamaica. Once a corporate entity partners with the IBI the positive message is sent in all promotional efforts that they are collaborating with the Governor-General in reaching out to youth to help direct them to a brighter future.