Hundreds Of Young People Benefit From Social Intervention Programme

Hundreds of young people benefited from education and employment opportunities during the last financial year under the Ministry of Labour and Social Security’s Social Intervention Programme (SIP).

“Indeed, this programme has been touching the lives of people and is changing their lives for the better,” said portfolio Minister, Hon. Mike Henry, during his contribution to the 2020/21 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on July 21.

“This initiative has been able to provide employment as well as entrepreneurial and education grants to beneficiaries,” he added.

He noted that beneficiaries were able to complete their tertiary education, obtain capital for their businesses and find long-term employment as a result of the programme.

For the financial year 2019/20, a total of 436 youths were employed under the programme.

They were placed in short-term jobs (six months) with various private- and public-sector companies, allowing them to gain valuable experience while earning an income.

In addition, 462 beneficiaries received education and entrepreneurial grants.

“This represents an increase of over 15 per cent when compared to the last financial year. The majority of the funding went to tertiary education, followed by secondary and skills training, respectively, assisting youths to achieve their education goals,” Mr. Henry said.

The Minister thanked all the employers and organisations that have collaborated with the Ministry in making SIP a success.

“They have brought hope to some of our most vulnerable youths”, he noted.