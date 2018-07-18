Human Trafficking Portfolio Now Shared

Story Highlights The Ministries of Justice and National Security now have joint portfolio responsibility for the handling of human trafficking.

This was noted by Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, at the recent sitting of the post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House.

“Cabinet gave approval for joint portfolio responsibility with regard to the handling of human trafficking, given that the Ministry of Justice is the current chair of the National Task Force Against Trafficking in Persons (NATFATIP),” the Minister said.



“The plan is for the Ministry of Justice to provide support to the Ministry of National Security as needed, while continuing to carry out core functions as chair of NATFATIP,” he added.

Human trafficking is considered a transnational crime, with the primary objective of gaining profit through the exploitation of human beings.

The NATFATIP is a multi-agency body, comprising representatives from ministries, departments and agencies and non-governmental organisations, which support the Government’s policy and action in combating human trafficking in Jamaica.

Senator Reid noted that the Government has partnered with the United Nations to launch the Global Blue Heart Campaign Against Human Trafficking.

The campaign is an international awareness initiative by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime to fight human trafficking and its impact on society. It seeks to encourage citizens’ involvement and inspire action to help stop the crime.

The initiative was launched in Jamaica recently.