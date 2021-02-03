Housing Solutions To Be Allocated At Hellshire 2 And Twickenham Glades

Cabinet has given approval for the promulgation of a Special Benefit Order, effective November 30, 2020, to facilitate the allocation of housing solutions at both Windcrest Hills Housing Development (Hellshire 2) and Twickenham Glades Housing Development, in St. Catherine.

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Fayval Williams, made the announcement during the Post Cabinet Press Briefing held at Jamaica House on Wednesday (February 3).

“Cabinet gave approval to facilitate the allocation of 11 housing solutions at the Windcrest Hills Housing Development in St. Catherine to certain groups of contributors to the National Housing Trust (NHT),” Mrs. Williams said.

“Cabinet also approved the issuance of drafting instructions to the Chief Parliamentary Counsel to facilitate the promulgation of the said Special Benefit Order,” she noted.

With regard to the NHT Special Benefit Order for the Twickenham Glades Housing Development, the Minister said this will facilitate the allocation of 30 housing solutions at the Twickenham Glades Housing Development to certain groups of contributors to the National Housing Trust.

“Cabinet also approved the drafting instructions to the Chief Parliamentary Counsel to facilitate the promulgation of the said Special Benefit Order,” Mrs. Williams said.