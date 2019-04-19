Housing Development Continues at Luana in St. Elizabeth

The Housing Agency of Jamaica (HAJ) has announced that work is ongoing for the construction of phase three of the Luana Gardens housing development in St. Elizabeth.

“We are continuing the development of Luana Gardens. We just finished developing approximately 189 serviced lots and we’ll be doing the engineering designs for approximately 400 solutions, comprising serviced lots and houses,” Director of Technical Services at the HAJ, Rosemarie Brown, told JIS News.

Ms. Brown said that by mid-2019, the agency will be able to recommend an award of contract for the development.

Meanwhile, she noted that the HAJ is anticipating the development of at least two high-rise housing solutions.

“We are actively looking at a project in Kingston where we anticipate that we will be given the approval to do high-rise apartment blocks. Rhyne Park (housing development) in St. James will also have some apartment blocks,” Ms. Brown said.

She highlighted that one major benefit of high-rise housing solutions is that it allows for more units to be created while occupying a smaller or equal space as a single-storey housing development.

Ms. Brown also noted that the HAJ creates housing solutions that satisfy the housing demand of persons living with disabilities. She listed the agency’s Bernard Lodge housing development as one such housing project.