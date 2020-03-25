Hotels Scaling Down Operations Due To COVID-19

Story Highlights Several hotels operating locally have decided to temporarily close their properties as a result of a number of global travel restrictions that have been instituted, due to the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Among these are the Iberostar Rose Hall Beach and Grand Rose Hall in St James, which has closed from March 24 to April 30.

“In light of the world health emergency caused by the spread of COVID-19 globally, we are following all current protocols and recommendations published by both the World Health Organization (WHO) and local authorities,” the hotel explained in a statement.

“As a result, we are taking the following measures, with the health and safety of our guests and employees as our maximum priority. As of March 19, guests arriving at our hotel – Iberostar Rose Hall Beach – will be redirected to the Iberostar Selection Rose Hall Suites where they will be accommodated,” the hotel said.

The statement further noted that as of today (March 24) guests arriving at the Iberostar Grand Rose Hall, will also be redirected to stay at the Iberostar Selection Rose Hall Suites where clients will receive “a free return stay for the nights and hotel originally booked, and the invoices will be adjusted accordingly”.

“We are all living in challenging and difficult times, especially in our industry. As a business, we have to act responsibly and that is why we have taken these measures, and we hope this situation is resolved as soon as possible. We will keep you informed about any development or additional measures we might take in the upcoming days,” the statement further noted.

In addition, Sea Garden Beach Resort in Montego Bay has stopped receiving new reservations as of March 19.

Other properties such as RIU Palace Jamaica, RIU Negril, and RIU Montego Bay have ceased operations as of March 19.

Additionally, the three Royalton Negril properties have already closed, and have moved all guests to their Trelawny resorts, Royalton White Sands and Royalton Blue Waters.

Other hotels set to close include Round Hill Hotel and Villas, Half Moon, Breathless, Secrets Wild Orchid, Zoetry, Sunset at the Palms, Hedonism II, Melia Braco, and Sandals Negril.