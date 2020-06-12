Horse Racing Returns To Caymanas Park Saturday

Story Highlights Horse racing will resume at Caymanas Park on Saturday, June 20, following consultation with the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

This was announced by Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke, during his contribution to the debate on the First Supplementary Estimates of Expenditure for 2020/21 during the sitting of the House of Representatives on Wednesday (June 10).

Caymanas Park was closed on March 21 in keeping with measures instituted by the Government to contain the local spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“The Jamaica Racing Commission (JRC) and the Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission (BGLC) have worked with all racing stakeholders, groups and with the protocol consultants in developing COVID-19 protocols for a safe restart at the racetrack, as well as the OTB (Off Track Betting) parlours, mindful of the need to mitigate the health risks,” Dr. Clarke said.

He noted that the Government understands the challenges facing the workers of the country and is committed to balancing lives with the phased reopening of the country.

“The restart for racing is… ensuring that the Government is not only talking but we are acting, and we are continuing to reopen the country in a phased manner with safety remaining a priority,” he said.

The Finance Minister praised the hard work of the JRC and the BGLC “in leading the efforts that has brought us to this point today”.

“I want to… also recognise the promoters of horse racing in Jamaica; that includes the entity that supports the purses from horse racing and the owners of the track, with the parent company being Supreme Ventures,” he said.