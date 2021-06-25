Honorary Investment Advisor appointed for Toronto, Canada

JAMPRO and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade (MFAFT) have officially appointed Mr. Jerrold Johnson to be Jamaica’s Honorary Investment Advisor (HIA) for Toronto, Canada. Johnson will work to promote Jamaican investment opportunities in Toronto and will facilitate business connections to attract investment to Jamaica.

Mr. Johnson brings impressive skills, knowledge, and connections to the HIA initative, and has experience in finance, investment, business development, Fast-moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), and digitized-technologies. He is a Founding Director of E-Z Block Manufacturing Canada Inc. and E-Z Block Manufacturing Jamaica Ltd, after heading JN Bank (Jamaica National) in Canada for several years.

As Jamaica’s HIA, Johnson will use his wealth of knowledge to bridge the gaps between the Canadian and Jamaican business landscapes. He will be assisting investors with navigating both markets, and it is expected that his work in Toronto will generate more investment interest in Jamaica.

The Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO)’s mission is to drive economic development through growth in investment and export. JAMPRO is an Agency of the Ministry of Industry, Investment, and Commerce.

About the HIA

The HIA initiative is part of JAMPRO and MFAFT’S Economic Diplomacy Programme, which is designed to enhance Jamaica’s international visibility as a destination for business.