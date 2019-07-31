Hon. Mike Henry Presented with Polymetallic Nodule from the Deep Seabed

Story Highlights Hon. L. Michael Henry, C.D., M.P., Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister holding a Polymetallic Nodule retrieved from the Deep Seabed at a depth of 4500 meters ( 14763.78ft.) below sea level.

The nodule was presented to Minister Henry by Mr. Peter Jantzen, CEO of Blue Minerals Jamaica Limited, the company sponsored recently by the Government of Jamaica to explore the deep seabed for these precious nodules.

Standing with Minister Henry are Mr. Peter Jantzen (extreme right), Mr. Michael Lodge, Secretary General of the International Seabed Authority (second left) and Dr. Kathy-Ann Brown, Jamaica’s Permanent Representative to the International Seabed Authority.

Mr. Jantzen was in Jamaica on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the International Seabed Authority with headquarters in Kingston.