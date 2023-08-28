Homes to be Provided for Several Indigent Persons in Clarendon

Several residents of Clarendon North Central are to be provided with homes under the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development’s Indigent Support Programme.

This was announced by Portfolio Minister, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, who indicated that three cases have, so far, been identified.

“One is ready for [construction to commence] because they have the title for the [property] and we are going to be moving expeditiously in putting down the housing solution,” he informed.

Mr. McKenzie was speaking with journalists after touring the constituency on Thursday (August 24).

He was accompanied by Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Information and Member of Parliament, Hon. Robert Morgan.

Mr. McKenzie commended the Clarendon Poor Relief Department for identifying the cases and bringing them to the Ministry’s attention.

He also lauded Minister Morgan for following up on the matter with him, noting that the discussions helped to advance it to the point where he (Mr. McKenzie) is “feeling comfortable” with the extent of interventions being programmed.

Mr. McKenzie also announced that two additional water shops are to be installed in the constituency to bring the number serving the residents to three.

He advised that a 20,000-gollon water shop will be installed in the community of Garden Wood, while a 16,000-gallon facility is slated for Beckford Kraal.

The initial water shop was installed in the community of Pennants in 2017.

Mr. McKenzie further announced that the Ministry will be allocating funds to the Clarendon Municipal Corporation to purchase another water truck to serve the parish.

Meanwhile, he advised that the Ministry will be looking to seek how best to repair roads in constituency that have deteriorated.

He acknowledged work done by Minister Morgan to rehabilitate some of the roads, while highlighting others “in need of attention.”

Mr. McKenzie advised that the Ministry’s technical team will be working with the Municipal Corporation “to attend to at least one of the roads… that we drove on today to see how best [it can be rehabilitated].”

The Minister further indicated that the Social Development Commission (SDC) has been asked to conduct a survey in the constituency to ascertain what other issues require interventions.