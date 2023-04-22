Home Ownership Realised for Two Families in St. Ann

The prospect of home ownership was realised for two families in St. Ann who, on Friday (April 21), received the keys to their new houses from Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness.

Recipients, Stacey Roberts and her children of York District in Bensonton received a one-bedroom unit, while Tanesha Brown from the community of McNie got a two-bedroom house.

Both homes were developed under the Government’s New Social Housing Programme (NSHP).

Addressing the handover ceremony in Bensonton, Mr. Holness highlighted the improving quality and aesthetics of the structures being built.

“What we have insisted on this programme is that the houses needed to meet the standards for construction, in terms of the structural standards, as well as the aesthetics. The houses, wherever they are built, [should] stand out and become iconic to the communities,” Mr. Holness stated.

“We want to use these [units] as examples to the communities in which they are built, so that [persons] can adapt the designs [and] the façade, and… that will help to improve the quality of the built environment around us,” he added.

The Prime Minister said the NSHP’s success relies heavily on the efficiency of the housing contractors.

He noted that while contractors are often given a bad name, those working under the NSHP are helping to change that narrative as they have been consistently delivering quality units, which are undertaken in a timely manner.

“I’m told that you (the St. Ann housing contractor) did this [project] in two months; and that’s very important because, again, another part of [the] culture is that if it doesn’t take long, it’s not well done. Well, when your work is well done and efficiently done, commendations are in order,” Prime Minister Holness stated.

Meanwhile, an elated Ms. Roberts thanked the NSHP and the taxpayers of Jamaica for what she described as a “dream come true.”

She said she often envisioned owning her own home, pointing out that the programme, not only fulfilled that wish, but also provided her with a sense of stability, security, and pride of ownership.

Ms. Brown said she along with her son and niece will be able to live more comfortably, having received a new home.

“I am so happy, and thanks to the Prime Minister and the team… we are very grateful. He said take care of the house and let it be used for what he gave it to me for. I am so glad,” she indicated.

The NSHP, which was established by Prime Minister Holness in 2018, operates under the Housing, Opportunity, Production and Employment (HOPE) Programme, through the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation.

The programme aims to improve the housing conditions of the neediest citizens in Jamaica, by improving their standard of living.

Approximately 315 housing units, five for each of the 63 constituencies, are to be constructed annually.