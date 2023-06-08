Holmwood Technical High to Get $184-Million Classroom Block

A new classroom block is to be constructed at Holmwood Technical High School in Christiana, Manchester.
This follows Cabinet’s approval of a $184-million contract to C&D Construction and Engineering Limited for the undertaking.
Minister without Portfolio with responsibility for Information, Hon. Robert Morgan, made the disclosure during Wednesday’s (June 7) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House in St. Andrew.
The infrastructure expansion will provide additional space to enhance learning at the co-educational institution.
Holmwood Technical High School was established as the first Practical Training Centre on March 2, 1936. It was converted to a Technical High School in 1961.