Holmwood Technical High to Get $184-Million Classroom Block

Education
June 8, 2023
Written by: Chris Patterson

A new classroom block is to be constructed at Holmwood Technical High School in Christiana, Manchester.

This follows Cabinet’s approval of a $184-million contract to C&D Construction and Engineering Limited for the undertaking.

Minister without Portfolio with responsibility for Information, Hon. Robert Morgan, made the disclosure during Wednesday’s (June 7) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House in St. Andrew.

The infrastructure expansion will provide additional space to enhance learning at the co-educational institution.

Holmwood Technical High School was established as the first Practical Training Centre on March 2, 1936. It was converted to a Technical High School in 1961.

