High Alert Activated For Missing Child, Patricia Francis

A High Alert has been activated for 12-year-old Patricia Francis of Yadel Home for Girls in Old Harbour, St. Catherine who has been missing since Wednesday, May 05.

She is of dark complexion and slim build.

Reports from the Old Harbour Police are that about 2:00 p.m., Patricia was last seen at the facility wearing blue jeans and a pair of pink slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Patricia Francis is asked to contact the Old Harbour Police at 876-983-2255, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Patricia Francis was available at the time of this publication.