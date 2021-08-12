High Alert Activated For Missing Child, Andrew Barker

A High Alert has been activated for 10-year-od Andrew Barker of New Nursery, Twickenham Park, St. Catherine who has been missing since Wednesday, August 11.

He is of brown complexion, slim build and about 121 centimetres (4 feet) tall.

Reports from the from the Duhaney Park Police are that about 6:05 p.m., Andrew was last seen at a shop on Duhaney Drive, Kingston 20 wearing a plaid shirt, black pants and a pair and black-and white sneakers. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the Andrew Barker is being asked to contact the Duhaney Park Police at 876-933-4280, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Andrew Barker was available at the time of this publication.