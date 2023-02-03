HFJ Ramps Up Screenings for Heart Month

The Heart Foundation of Jamaica (HFJ) will be carrying out heart screenings across the island as the entity ramps up its campaign to save lives.

The screenings are part of activities in observance of Heart Month in February under the theme: ‘Do Your Part, Check Your Heart’. The month was officially launched on January 31 at The Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in St. Andrew.

Heart screenings are encouraged by the Foundation as imperative in the prevention, early detection and treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD) and pre-existing conditions that may lead to CVD.

Addressing a JIS Think Tank on Thursday (February 2), the HFJ’s Executive Director, Deborah Chen, said that on Saturday, February 11, the team will be at HiLo Food Stores in Cross Roads and Barbican, as well as Sovereign Centre Liguanea and the Portmore Pines Plaza.

“On February 14, there will be special activities at the Foundation’s Beechwood Avenue offices with a live, outside broadcast and members of the public are invited to come out on this day of love to take care of their heart and get screened,” she said.

The HFJ will continue to offer special off-site screening services on February 25 at Tropical Plaza on Constant Spring Road.

A Family and Friends Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) Day will take place on March 11 at the HFJ’s Beechwood Avenue headquarters.

Members of the public are being encouraged to register at the HFJ to participate and take advantage of the special $2000 rate for training in CPR.

The HFJ will also provide screening services at several public health facilities.

“On February 9, the team will journey to Lawrence Tavern, Stony Hill and Maxfield Park Health centres. On the 23 (of February), screening will be done at the Waterford Health Centre; on the 24th at the Christian Pen Health Centre and the Guys Hill Health Centre on the 28th”, Mrs. Chen told JIS News.

She said that persons may call or send a WhatsApp request and “we can also come to your location, not just in Heart Month but anytime to carry out screening”.

A major activity of the month is the 2023 Annual Medical Symposium and the Dr. Knox Hagley Memorial Lecture, which will be held virtually on Tuesday, February 28 under the theme: ‘Stress, Heart Disease, and Health’.

The lecture will be delivered by the President of the American Heart Association and Director of the Center for the Study of Adversity and Cardiovascular Disease, Dr. Michelle Albert.

Participants are encouraged to register online for the symposium at the HFJ website.

Heart Month is observed annually during February to promote cardiovascular health and to raise awareness about heart disease.