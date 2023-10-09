Heroes’ Day Flag-Raising and Civic Ceremonies in Parishes Islandwide

Jamaicans who have contributed to their communities through various fields will be honoured on National Heroes Day, Monday, October 16.

The recipients will receive plaques at flag-raising and civic ceremonies in various parishes islandwide.

The events, organised by parish offices of the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC), the Municipal Corporations and other stakeholders will be held under this year’s Heritage Week theme: ‘Celebrating a Proud Heritage…Resilient and Strong’.

Director of the Community, Cultural Development Services Division, JCDC, Marjorie Leyden Kirton, told JIS News that the civic ceremonies will involve the presentation of awards to “local heroes”.

“Right across parishes, they will be handing out local awards to persons whom they have identified in various areas,” she said, adding that persons will be recognised for their contribution to community service, education and public service, among others.

“They look for persons in communities who have done well, contributed and volunteered,” she added.

The Director explained that the local ceremonies are a replica of the annual ceremony held on the lawns of King’s House on National Heroes Day.

Meanwhile, there will be other Heritage Week activities islandwide between Tuesday, October 10 and Monday, October 16, 2023.

On Wednesday, October 11, there will be the JCDC Marcus Garvey Awards for Excellence in the Performing Arts at Phillip Sherlock Theatre, University of the West Indies (UWI), beginning at 1:00 p.m.

On Sunday, October 15, there will be the National Heritage Week Church Service at Bethel Temple Apostolic Church, 13 Fernleigh Avenue, May Pen, Clarendon, at 10:00 a.m.

On the same day, a Revival Time Festival will take place at the Ranny Williams Entertainment Centre, Hope Road, Kingston, beginning at 9:00 a.m.

There will also be a Heroes Day Virtual Concert on Monday, October 16, beginning at 4:30 p.m. on several Television stations and on social media platforms.

The concert will feature Leroy Sibbles, Gramps Morgan, Duane Stephenson, Warrior King and Lloyd Parkes and We the People Band.