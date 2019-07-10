Hefty Fines Coming for Praedial Larceny

“We will soon be bringing to Cabinet the Agricultural Produce Act, which will see the fines for anyone convicted increased to a maximum of $3 million or six months’ hard labour,” Minister without Portfolio, Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. J.C. Hutchinson, has said.

He was making his contribution to the 2019/20 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives, on July 9.

“There will be restitution, where the farmers will be reimbursed for their loss. This would be in addition to the fine imposed by the Court,” Mr. Hutchinson added.

He noted that new crops will be added to the schedule of the Act, to include bamboo, castor bean, cannabis and hemp.

“We intend to have invoice books complementing the present receipt books for farmers when selling their produce. Farmers sometimes sell their goods on credit, but still have to give the purchaser a receipt, which puts them at a disadvantage if the purchaser lacks integrity,” Mr. Hutchinson said.

“When an invoice is prepared, the farmer will indicate the terms of the sale, therefore safeguarding the transaction,” he added.