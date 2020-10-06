Heavy Rainfall Affecting Some NWC Water Sources and Facilities

The National Water Commission (NWC) wishes to advise its customers and the public, that it is a usual occurrence for some of its water sources/facilities to be impacted by the continuous rainfall as predicted by the Meteorological Office. It is high likely, that this may cause high turbidity levels, blocked intakes, or dislocated pipelines.

At present, several treatment facilities in Rural St. Andrew, St. Catherine, Clarendon and Manchester are out of operation due to high turbidity levels. These facilities include Craig Hill, McGowan Spring, Isaac Hole, Mahoney, King Weston, Clydesdale, Content, Suzie Spring, Goldmine, Fairburn Spring, Kellits, Aenon Town, Drummond Spring, Peace River, Two Meetings and Moravia.

The facilities will be re-started as soon as conditions are favourable for water supply distribution.

The NWC apologises for any inconvenience caused and seeks to assure its valued customers that every effort will be made to restore water supply within the shortest possible time.