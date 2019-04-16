HEART Trust/NTA Accepting Applications for HOPE Summer Employment Programme

Story Highlights The Human Employment and Resource Training (HEART) Trust/NTA continues to accept applications for its 2019 HOPE Youth Summer Employment Programme, which will run from June to August.

Formerly implemented through the National Youth Service (NYS), the programme targets youth between the ages of 17 and 29, and young persons from the Community for Persons with Disabilities, who are between ages 17 and 34. Persons wishing to be part of the programme should be enrolled in a learning institution or unemployed.

Speaking with JIS News, Senior Director of Community Services at the HEART Trust/NTA, Ronique Rhoden, said that over 14,500 individuals are expected to be employed for three weeks over the three-month period.

“The HOPE Youth Summer Work Programme forms part of the Government’s effort to create employment opportunities for young persons,” Ms. Rhoden said.

She added that with the merger of the NYS, the HEART Trust/NTA and the Jamaica Foundation for Lifelong Learning (JFLL) in 2017, the budget for the programme has been significantly increased; therefore, the programme was expanded to accommodate a larger number of youth.

“The largest employer under the programme is the public sector. However, over the years, we have seen a greater number of private-sector entities taking advantage of the programme,” Ms. Rhoden said.

She said that for many of the youth, it is the first time they would have been exposed to a work situation, hence the programme provides an opportunity for them to gain valuable work experience.

Interested persons may apply online at jobs.heart-nta.org or visit the nearest HEART Trust/NTA or the original NYS offices islandwide and fill out an application form.

Applicants must submit their Tax Registration Number (TRN), a birth certificate, a valid national or school identification card, National Insurance Scheme (NIS) number (optional), proof of qualification (if any), a resume, one passport-size photograph and a bank verification form, because all stipend payments will be made to bank accounts.

The deadline for submission of applications is April 23.

For further information, persons may call the HEART Trust/NTA toll-free at 888-432-7668 or send an email at info.heart-nta.org, as well as walk into any of the HEART Trust/NTA or original NYS offices islandwide.