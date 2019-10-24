HEART Reports Increase In Persons Accessing Training Since Merger

Story Highlights The HEART Trust/NTA is reporting that merging with Jamaica Foundation for Lifelong Learning (JFLL) and the National Youth Service (NYS) has resulted in a significant increase in the amount of persons accessing training through the entity.

Speaking with JIS News, Managing Director of the HEART Trust/NTA, Dr. Janet Dyer, said at the onset of the merger in 2017, approximately 90,000 persons were trained; however, for the financial year 2018/2019, that was increased to 101,000, and for the 2019/2020 financial year, 152,600 persons are targeted to be trained.

“We are looking to attain the mandate of Vision 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, and we are hoping to ensure that this becomes a reality as it relates to Jamaica’s human capital development,” she said.

Meanwhile, Acting Director, Employment and Career Services, at the Trust, Rayharna Wright told JIS News that under the Housing, Opportunity, Production and Employment (HOPE) Programme, which is now being implemented through HEART Trust/NTA, 15,000 young persons were exposed to summer work experience this year. Prior to the merger, 6,000 benefited under the programme annually.

She also noted that through the upgraded and expanded work-based learning and apprenticeship programme, approximately 1,500 apprentices had been placed as at September 2018.

Ms. Wright said the HEART Trust/NTA sits with industry partners to work out what they are looking for in the ideal worker and the kind of programme that “we can train persons in, to ensure that they are contributing in a positive way in the world of work”.