HEART on Certification Collection Drive

Persons who have completed courses offered by the HEART/NSTA Trust are being reminded to collect their certificates.
Addressing Wednesday’s (August 9) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House, Managing Director of the entity, Dr. Taneisha Ingleton, said that the training agency has embarked on a certification collection drive.
She said that persons can contact the agency at 1-888-HEART (994-3278) or through its social media platforms for information on how to access their documents.
“We have been working very hard at HEART/NSTA Trust to ensure that individuals, who are trained and certified, do collect their certificates. The certification collection campaign drive is all over our social media pages where individuals have been told on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn that we are here, your certificates are ready,” Dr. Ingleton said.
“We also have mobile services where we can take the certificate to you as well, so it’s not onerous and it should not be a problem,” she added.