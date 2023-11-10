HEART/NSTA Trust on Digital Transformation Path

HEART/NSTA Trust on Digital Transformation PathBy: November 10, 2023 ,
The HEART/NSTA Trust is on a path of digital transformation to align with global standards.
Speaking at a JIS Think Tank on Tuesday (November 7), the agency’s Managing Director, Dr. Taneisha Ingleton, noted that the transformation is necessary, as the agency “is moving into new dimensions to meet the needs of the labour force”.
“The Trust has embarked on a digital first agenda, and essentially what this agenda is about is not just automating our end-to-end systems and processes but to ensure that even within our training institutions there is digital transformation. There is no doubt that this is where the world is going,” she noted.
Dr. Ingleton noted that the entity has been doing a lot of work in revamping its training programmes and ensuring that its institutions have the world-class equipment and resources to advance digital transformation and the digital first agenda.
Director for Training Infrastructure Development at HEART, Dwayne Bent, said that the agency is building a resilient labour force and is “aligning our technical skills in keeping with fourth and fifth industrial revolution”.
“The quality of training is important, such that we can standardise the output of our graduates across the system. The youth development and lifelong learning are important and are aligning and preparing the workforce for the jobs required and [identifying] where the gaps are to be supplied,” he added.
Mr. Bent said that HEART is also looking at industry trends and innovation and implementing new and emerging programmes that will spur growth in the economy.
“We are doing the necessary research, building out our resources and transitioning. We have started the implementation process. In order for digital to prevail, there has to be a foundation where you have physical resources that will carry out instructions and the data-relevant requirements to move production in society and provide services,” he noted.