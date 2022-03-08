Heart Foundation Calls On Jamaicans To Choose Healthy Lifestyles

The Heart Foundation of Jamaica (HFJ) is calling on Jamaicans to choose healthy lifestyles as the country grapples with a high rate of obesity in the population.

Findings from the Jamaica Health and Lifestyle Survey 2016-2017 (JHLS III) indicate that 54 per cent of or one in two Jamaicans aged 15 and over are overweight.

In an interview with JIS News, Executive Director of the HFJ, Deborah Chen, highlighted some of the strategies to tackle obesity.

“As we focus on the health harms associated with being overweight or obese, let us all take on the challenge to begin leading healthier and happier lives and act by choosing healthier diets, reducing stress and committing to at least 30 minutes of physical activity daily,” the Executive Director said.

The call came against the background of World Obesity Day, which was observed on March 4 under the theme ‘Everybody Needs to Act’, which underscores the need for personal responsibility.

Mrs. Chen pointed out that unhealthy diets are a major risk factor contributing to the high rates of obesity and non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in the Caribbean.

This, she argued, is fueled by the widespread availability and consumption of unhealthy products containing high levels of sugars, total fats, saturated fats, trans fats and sodium.

The 2017 Global School Based Student Health Survey, which was conducted by the National Council on Drug Abuse, reports that childhood obesity had increased by 68.3 per cent in seven years, with three out of 10 children aged 13 to 17 being overweight/obese.

It is imperative, therefore, to place emphasis on prevention of obesity in children and herald its progress, the Executive Director said.

Mrs. Chen pointed out that being overweight or obese increases the risk of severe illness from COVID-19, a stark reality facing the world with the pandemic.

World Obesity Day highlights the need for action and the role everyone can play in reducing obesity.