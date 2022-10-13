Healthier Meal Options Will Not Mean Higher Costs – Education Minister

Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams, says the inclusion of healthier meal options for students does not mean that higher costs will be added.

“We know in Jamaica that we produce a lot of healthy stuff, such as callaloo, cabbage [and] a range of things that are not overly expensive at all,” the Minister said.

Mrs. Williams was speaking at a recent virtual consultation with parents on the proposed School Nutrition Policy.

The policy aims to keep children healthy by encouraging them to increase the consumption of vegetables and to drink more water, as opposed to sugary beverages, and is expected to be tabled in Parliament between January and February of 2023.

“I think you would be amazed to know the ease with which some of these meals can be produced. It is just a matter of training persons to help them understand how you do the different [food] combinations to make it look attractive,” the Minister said.

She informed that the Ministry, in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Wellness, will primarily spread awareness of better meal options, adding that the Government may need to provide additional resources to accommodate the policy’s implementation.

“There will be a need for us to reach out to international partners to come on board and help us, not just in a technical way but also with funding. I’m sure that in our canteens there will be a need for us to upgrade their refrigeration, their electrical works and so forth,” the Minister said.

The proposed policy states that recipe manuals with local produce will be used to prepare meals in schools. Drinking water should always be available, iron-rich foods should be included at least three times per week, and plant-based proteins, as an option, at least twice per week.

Vitamin C and Iron nutrients should be evenly distributed, while 30 per cent of Recommended Dietary Allowances (RDA) calories and macronutrients should be included in meals.

The proposed policy also states that students up to grade 13 will get three, five-minute physical activity breaks daily.

Meanwhile, no promotion of brands associated with products that are high in salt, fat or sugar should be accommodated. Public schools are also not allowed to receive sponsorship from brands associated with these products.

Against this backdrop, Minister Williams disclosed that the Government will be appealing to manufacturers “to look at how best they can reformulate [and] reduce sugar content”.

“I know already on the market many of the items have [reduced] sugar content in them. We want them to reduce the fat content as well as other things. It will take some time for all of this to be accepted by Jamaicans, but we’re going to keep appealing to our manufacturers in the best interest of our children and adults as well,” she said.

Caregivers are being encouraged to take part in sessions held every Tuesday to Thursday by the National Parenting Support Commission to learn more about healthy meal preparations. Interested persons should call 1(876) 560-9272 to register.