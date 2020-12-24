Healthcare Workers To Be Celebrated On Christmas Day

The Ministry of Health & Wellness will stage a virtual gospel concert on Christmas Day (December 25), to celebrate the nation’s healthcare workers for their dedicated effort in the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Portfolio Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, said the event will be aired on Television Jamaica, and the Public Broadcasting Corporation of Jamaica (PBCJ), and also streamed live on social media platforms, beginning at 3:30 p.m.

“We have a series of activities in celebration of our healthcare workers, and the effort they have made over the past year, especially against COVID-19. There will be a number of tributes from the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition, among others,” the Minister said during an interview with JIS News.

He pointed out that the concert is saying thanks to the front-line health professionals, as they continue to make the “sacrifices for us,” and underscored that they have been key to the process of managing the health challenge.

“They have been out there, they have worked well beyond the hours that they should be working, they have suffered fatigue, but they still put up with it, and their families too, without which we would be a lot worse off, and that is why it is important to celebrate them,” Dr. Tufton said.