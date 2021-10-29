Health Workers Urged To Get Vaccinated

Medical Officer of Health for the parish of Clarendon, Dr. Kimberly Scarlett-Campbell, is appealing to health workers to get vaccinated against the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Speaking to JIS News at the Croft’s Hill Health Centre in the parish recently, she said it is important that persons who are delivering healthcare to the public, are protected against the deadly virus, noting that getting the jab also serves as an example of personal responsibility.

“Healthcare workers must lead the way; we must lead by example and we must, ourselves, become vaccinated. If we are unvaccinated, we become reservoirs for mutations [of the virus] that can even affect the vaccines that are manufactured,” Dr. Scarlett-Campbell said.

Meanwhile, she noted that residents can access up to 14 sites across the parish to get vaccinated.

“We are planning to open more. We also have pop-up sites anywhere in Clarendon, so we are here to assist you and to make it easier for you to get the vaccine,” the Medial Officer of Health said.

Dr. Scarlett-Campbell advised that persons can also speak to a public health nurse, staff at the health centres, or call the Clarendon Health Department to organise vaccination exercises.

“There is no excuse. If it is a matter of access, we can create a site just for you to get vaccinated,” she said.

She noted that vaccination has become even more urgent, with countries restricting entry for unvaccinated persons and employers requiring workers to produce tests.