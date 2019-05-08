Health Ministry to Review Integrated Vector Management Programme

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is to undertake a comprehensive review of the Integrated Vector Management Programme, including methods aimed at mobilising public support, so that citizens can more effectively play their part.

“This will occur during the course of this year and the review will look at rightsizing the number of permanent employees in each parish… and… at equipment upgrade and maintenance of equipment,” Portfolio Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, said.

He was making his contribution to the 2019/20 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on May 7.

The review is also expected to improve the protocols for triggering alerts and outbreak management when necessary.

Another important component of the review is the extent to which Jamaicans breach the actual law in facilitating breeding sites that create a nuisance to persons.

Dr. Tufton noted that last year, 2,948 citations were served for prosecution under the Public Health Act.

For 2018, vector workers inspected 374,530 premises in 2,819 communities, and 60,867 or 16 per cent of the premises were found to be positive as breeding sites for the Aedes mosquito.

In addition, the Ministry inspected 759,529 containers, and 89,987 or 12 per cent were found to be positive as breeding sites for the mosquito. The acceptable World Health Organisation (WHO) limit for breeding sites is less than five per cent.