Health Ministry to Assist Youth Groups in St. James to Make Masks

The Ministry of Health and Wellness will be collaborating with community youth groups in St. James on an outreach mask-making project as part of the nation’s coronavirus (COVID-19) response effort.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, made the disclosure during a COVID-19 youth consultation meeting in Moy Hall, St. James, on October 30.

He pointed out that the masks will be provided for the most vulnerable in communities throughout the parish who need to be protected in the ongoing pandemic.

“So, if the persons are of a particular age with comorbidities or who can’t afford to purchase masks, we are going to use these persons (youth leaders) to do the outreach and support the effort,” Dr. Tufton explained.

“We are going to work with them (youth groups) and empower them with the materials and so on,” he added.

Dr. Tufton further outlined that the Ministry is to provide training and uniforms to these support youth groups “as they go out, so people know who they are and work with them as part of the overall COVID response”.

The Minister is also encouraging youth groups in St. James and across the island to use their influence to promote COVID-19 safety measures and protocols.

“They can carry the COVID-19 message about masks, sanitising and physical distancing. We need them to recognise that their influence can improve and reduce the risk for others in the society,” Dr. Tufton said.

For her part, President of the Moy Hall Police Youth Club, Peta-Gaye Scott, thanked Dr. Tufton and the Ministry for launching the project in St. James, noting that the initiative will help to do more for the parish.

“We have been helping in the fight with COVID-19, but with this mask building and more resources, we can do more to help with the fight of COVID-19,” she indicated.

Dr. Tufton later toured several sections of the Moy Hall community, where he and a team from the Ministry handed out face masks to members of the public.