Health Ministry readjusts how COVID-19 patients are discharged

Jamaicans could see an increase in the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) recoveries in coming days as the Ministry of Health and Wellness readjusts how patients are discharged.

National Epidemiologist, Dr. Karen Webster Kerr, said patients will no longer need two negative COVID-19 tests before being discharged and classified as recovered.

“In the early part of the outbreak you had to have two consecutive negative swabs to be discharged. We have moved away from that because the science is showing that of these cases, after 10 or 14 days, they are really dead particles.”

“Once a person has done 14 days [in quarantine] and for at least three of those they don’t have symptoms, then they can be discharged,” she noted.

Dr. Webster Kerr was addressing the weekly virtual COVID Conversations press conference held at the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ offices in New Kingston on Thursday (September 10).

Up to Thursday, there were 32 new recoveries, bringing the total to 1,051, which represents 29.9 per cent of the number of persons who have tested positive.

Jamaica has had 3,511 positive cases of COVID-19 to date.